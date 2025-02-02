US Announces Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, China

The White House has announced that US President Donald Trump is implementing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, citing the need to address the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs. The White House says the tariffs on Canada and China will come into effect on Tuesday.

It says imports from Canada will be subject to a 25 percent tariff, with 10 percent on energy products. A 25 percent tariff will also apply to imports from Mexico. Goods from China will be hit with an additional 10 percent tariff.

The steps were taken under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. It allows the president to regulate imports and exports after declaring a national emergency to deal with "an unusual and extraordinary threat" to national security and economy.

The White House says "the extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl," constitutes a national emergency under IEEPA.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump said the measures are being implemented "because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl."

He wrote, "We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of a