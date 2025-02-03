Basanta Panchami 2025: Importnace In Nepali Society

Basant Panchami or Shree Panchami is being celebrated on Monday by worshipping goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, art and music.

People across the country celebrate Basanta Panchami every year on the fifth day of the bright lunar fortnight of Magh month. Basanta Panchami is considered the first day of spring.

A special Basanta Shrawan programme will be organised in the morning at Nasalchowk in Hanumandhoka Durbar Square. Schools and educational institutions will organise Saraswati Puja on their school premises to worship the goddess Saraswati.

On this day, it is customary for children to write their first words.

Students especially mark the day by visiting the nearby Saraswati Temple early in the morning to invoke wisdom and consciousness within themselves. Likewise, notebooks, pencils, books and pens are also worshipped to receive the blessing of the goddess Saraswati.

The goddess not only grants knowledge but also blesses the realm of art and culture.