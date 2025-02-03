Canada, Mexico, China react to US tariff announcement

Feb. 3, 2025, 7:32 a.m.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country will impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from the United States, in response to the tariffs on its goods announced by the White House.

Trudeau held a news conference on Saturday. The White House said earlier in the day that the US is implementing 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports. Energy products from Canada will be subject to a 10 percent rate.

Trudeau said tariffs on Canadian goods will have real consequences on the US economy. He added that if President Donald Trump "wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us."

The White House also announced tariffs of 25 percent on imports from Mexico and an additional 10 percent on goods from China.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on social media to deny the White House's claim that the Mexican government has alliances with criminal organizations, as well as any intention to intervene in Mexico's territory.

Sheinbaum added she had instructed the economy minister to implement both tariff and non-tariff measures.

On Sunday, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said that China will file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization, as well as take corresponding measures.

His statement also expressed China's strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US action.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the US measure has drawn widespread opposition both domestically and internationally.

It said the Chinese government has stated its position many times that tariff measures are not conducive to the interests of either China or the US, nor to the rest of the world.

Agencies

