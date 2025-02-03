PHDCCI Hosted “Madhya Pradesh Industry Meet & Curtain Raiser of MPITX 2025” in Bhopal

Under the aegis of its Madhya Pradesh State Chapter, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) hosted the “Madhya Pradesh Industry Meet & Curtain Raiser of MPITX 2025” on 26 January 2025 in Bhopal. This important program brought together key industry leaders’ and the senior government officials’ at one platform to discuss the industrial scenario of Madhya Pradesh. MPITEX is scheduled to be held on 28 February-3 March 2025 at Labhganga Exhibition Centre, Indore.

During the “Curtain Raiser” of PHDCCI’s Madhya Pradesh International Trade Expo 2025 (MPITEX 2025), Vishwas Kailash Sarang, Minister of Cooperatives & Youth and Sports, Government of Madhya Pradesh called for a multi-sectoral participations (especially from MSMEs and exporters) to further enhance the industrial developmental potential of Madhya Pradesh. He added, “PHDCCI’s MPITEX 2025 will provide a platform for Madhya Pradesh based manufacturers, exporters, and entrepreneurs to explore export opportunities, establish business connections and expand their Market reach beyond national borders. It will also offer the opportunities to showcase innovative products, technologies, and solutions developed by Madhya Pradesh-based startups, research institutions, and technology companies.”

“This focused event will create a single platform for Madhya Pradesh's MSME community and other stakeholders. It will be an imitative meant to bring the MSMEs of Madhya Pradesh at a global business platform through expo, conference, B2G meetings and market linkages,” said Sanjeev Agrawal, Chair, PHDCCI Madhya Pradesh State Chapter. He added, “PHDCCI MPITEX 2025 will

Showcase Madhya Pradesh as a preferred investment destination besides highlighting products from various sectors that the state has to offer. Through this flagship initiative of PHDCCI, we will also contribute our best for promoting tourism potential (heritage, eco and spiritual) of Madhya Pradesh besides creating sensitization for sustainable development practices, environmental conservation initiatives and eco-friendly products and services.”

PHDCCI’s MPITEX 2025 will showcase products and services from wide range of Madhya Pradesh state focused sectors which will help in their business promotion among local, national and international fraternity, vendor development, technology transfer etc. and attracting new investment. The initiative shall also ensure meaningful Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Government (B2G) and Government-to-Government (G2G) interactions for the promotion of various industrial sectors in Madhya Pradesh Scaling up business operations/markets in both domestic and international markets.

Among the key speakers’ addressed MPITEX 2025 Curtain Raiser were: Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, AYUSH & CEO, State Medicinal Plants Board, Government of Madhya Pradesh; Dr Anil Kothari, Director General,MP Council of Science & Technology, Govt of Madhya Pradesh; Manoj Modi, Co-Chair, Madhya Pradesh State Chapter; Dr Anupam Chouksey, Co-Chair, PHDCCI Madhya Pradesh State Chapter; Atul K Thakur, Secretary, State Development Council & Madhya Pradesh State Chapter, PHDCCI. Anirudh Dubey, Resident Manager, Resident Manager, PHDCCI Madhya Pradesh State Chapter briefed the industry participants’ about PHDCCI’s upcoming initiatives in state including MPITEX. On the occasion, the “Expert Sub-Committees (MSMEs; Agriculture & Food Processing; Healthcare; Education & Skill Development; Tourism; Energy & Environment)” besides Madhya Pradesh Young Entrepreneurs’ Council (MPYEC) were formed under PHDCCI Madhya Pradesh Chapter.