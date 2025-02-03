Power Supply Disruptions In Various Places Of Kathmandu For Eight Days

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has announced that there will be disruption in supply of power in Kuleshwor, Baneshwor, Jorpati, and Kirtipur distribution centers in Kathmandu for eight days starting from today.

The electricity supply to these areas is being cut off in order to underground the electrical distribution lines, NEA stated.

NEA Project Management Directorate has stated that electricity supply will be cut off from 11 AM to 4 PM in the locations under those feeders today.

According to the Directorate, there will be power outages in the areas around the Bhatkekopul bridge (Chabahil) on Monday, the areas around the Kalanki Land Revenue Office on Tuesday, the areas of Balkumari, Imadol, and Lubhu on Wednesday, the areas from Naikap to Balambu on Thursday, the areas from Balkhu to Chobhar Gate on Friday, and the areas under the Jorpati feeder from Baba Chowk to the Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Similarly, it has been announced that the area from Gaushala Chowk to Old Baneshwor on Monday and the area from Ratopul to Gaushala on Tuesday will experience power outages. Apologizing for the disruption of electricity supply over eight days, the authority has stated that there will be no 'shutdown' if the weather remains unfavorable