Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Througout Nepal

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Througout Nepal

Feb. 3, 2025, 7:28 a.m.

There will be mainly fair weather in the country including hilly and terai regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumibni and Gandaki, Bagmati provinces and Kathmandu Valley. There will be mist and fog tonight all over Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PHDCCI Hosted “Madhya Pradesh Industry Meet & Curtain Raiser of MPITX 2025” in Bhopal
Feb 03, 2025
Nepal’s Price Inflation Stands At 5.41 Percent
Feb 03, 2025
Power Supply Disruptions In Various Places Of Kathmandu For Eight Days
Feb 03, 2025
Basanta Panchami 2025: Importnace In Nepali Society
Feb 03, 2025
Electricity Supply has commenced in Pokhara Using An Underground Distribution System
Feb 02, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Fair In Kathmandu And Other Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley In Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Morning Fogs In Biratngagar, Bhairwa And Dhangadhi, Simara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

PHDCCI Hosted “Madhya Pradesh Industry Meet & Curtain Raiser of MPITX 2025” in Bhopal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2025
Nepal’s Price Inflation Stands At 5.41 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2025
Power Supply Disruptions In Various Places Of Kathmandu For Eight Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2025
Basanta Panchami 2025: Importnace In Nepali Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2025
Canada, Mexico, China react to US tariff announcement By Agencies Feb 03, 2025
Impact Of Indian Budget 2025/26 In Nepal By Shanker Man Singh Feb 02, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75