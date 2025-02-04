Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Nepal Visit: Valuing Shared History And The Next Generation of Nepal –UK Friendship

Feb. 4, 2025, 8:39 p.m.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are making their first visit to Nepal this week. Their visit will celebrate the proud history of UK-Nepal relations as well as the new generation of young people who represent the future.

They will salute our shared history, including the proud sense of service through the Gurkha relationship, see Nepal’s beauty and culture, meet young people benefiting from participating in the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards, see how UK support has helped Nepal’s improvements in maternal healthcare, and engage with women leaders and activists.

Throughout the visit The Duke and Duchess will meet a diverse range of people who represent the UK-Nepal partnership – Nepal’s oldest bilateral relationship. Following on from the celebration last year of 100 years of the UK-Nepal Treaty of Friendship, they will see how the next 100 years of friendship is developing. This includes seeing how the Duke of Edinburgh International Award is helping young people develop new skills and experiences.

They will also see some of the UK - Nepal development partnership in maternal health and in economic development. Their visit will also allow Their Royal Highnesses to see important parts of the 200+ year Gurkha partnership – from attending the annual Attestation Parade in Pokhara where young men join the British Army, though to seeing how veterans and their dependants are supported by the Gurka Welfare Trust.

At the start of the visit Their Royal Highnesses paid a courtesy call on Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel. The bilateral meeting highlighted the warmth and depth of UK-Nepal historic ties as well as the great respect that exists in the UK for the role of the Gurkhas as the cornerstone of the relationship.

During the call at Shital Niwas (President House), the Colonel Commandant of the Brigade of Gurkhas – Major General Strickland DSO MBE –presented the annual report on the Brigade of Gurkhas to President Paudel. This report is a key part of UK commitment to transparency with the Government of Nepal, part of the value placed in the 200+ year partnership and UK commitment to support those who provide an incredible service in the British Army.

This visit is the fourteenth visit to Nepal by members of the British Royal family, which over the years have celebrated and reinforced the close ties between the two nations. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited in 1961 and 1986, King Charles, as Prince of Wales, visited in 1975, 1980, 1992 and 1998. The most recent visit was by Prince Harry in 2016.

