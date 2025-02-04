FNCCI, CNI And NCC Call For Withdraw The Protest Against Cable Car Construction

FNCCI, CNI, and NCC are urging for the protest against the construction of the cable car to be withdrawn. The three private sector bodies have expressed concern that the opposition will harm the investment-friendly environment. They have called for an end to the strike in the Koshi Province, emphasizing that it is disrupting educational, economic, and social activities in the region. The organizations have highlighted the importance of supporting development and tourism in the Pathibhara (Makkumlung) area through the Kevalkar construction project. They have warned that such actions will negatively impact the country's infrastructure development and create difficulties for the general public.

He emphasized that the actions causing hindrances to development projects will negatively impact the investment-friendly environment necessary for the country's infrastructure growth. The private sector's investments in various sectors like industry, trade, banking, energy, agriculture, tourism, and communication have significantly contributed to Nepal's economic prosperity. The recent disruptions in development activities will deter bo

th domestic and foreign investors, affecting the progress made in these sectors. The private sector's substantial investments in tourism have created numerous job opportunities for Nepalis and the

infrastructure development in Pathibhara (Makkumlung) will enhance travel accessibility for all, including the elderly and disabled. This project will not only improve infrastructure but also boost

religious, cultural, and adventure tourism, support agricultural and handicraft businesses, and generate employment for the local community.

The statement highlights that the construction of Kevalkar will positively impact the country's tourism development. It emphasizes the importance of local agreement and support for the project.

The private sector views external interference in the construction as a hindrance to development and investment in Nepal. They urge dialogue and cooperation among the local community, relevant agencies, and private sector to ensure the smooth progress of the Pathibhara (Makkumlung) Kevalkar project.

Meanwhile, the presidents of Koshi and Gandaki and Karnali Provinces of the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry have also issued separate statements today and said that the Federation State Committee has drawn attention to this matter.

They believe that in order to revive the economy, which has been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the Nepalese government and the private sector need to work together to remove obstacles hindering development efforts.

External factors are hindering construction projects that have been approved in accordance with local sentiments and regulations, send ing a negative message to potential domestic and foreign investors crucial for Nepal's economic growth.

In their statement, they have mentioned that they are providing employment to tens of thousands of people by constructing tourism infrastructures in various locations across the country and significantly contributing to the economy through revenue.

They have expressed their understanding that the ongoing opposition to the cable car project led by the country's business group is detrimental to the investment environment in the country rather than fostering it.