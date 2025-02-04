US Reaches Tariff Deals With Canada, Mexico

The United States has agreed to delay imposing sweeping tariffs on Mexico and Canada for one month. The Trump administration had threatened to slap 25 percent tariffs on both neighbors starting Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump agreed to the pause with Mexico on Monday morning. In exchange, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she would send 10,000 troops to the border.

Trump reiterated his demand that the border must be secured from drug trafficking and immigration. He said, "We have to stop fentanyl from coming in, whether I like somebody or not, and we have to stop the illegal aliens from coming in."

Sheinbaum said she had a good and "respectful" conversation with Trump. She also touched on the current trade pact between the US, Mexico and Canada. She said this kind of framework was the " best way" to compete against China and other regions of the world.

Later in the day, Trump also had a telephone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both leaders agreed to a 30-day pause as well.

Trudeau announced a 1.3-billion-dollar border plan on social media. The move will be aimed at boosting security and stopping the flow of fentanyl.

Trump also said that he would discuss tariffs with China within the next 24 hours.