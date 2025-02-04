Weather Forecast: Geneally Cloudy With Rain In Sudur Paschim Province

With westerly disturbance, there will be generally cloudy to rain is likely to occur in hilly and plane areas of Sudur Paschim Provinces. There will be generally cloudy to mainly fair in Karnali, Bagmati, Lumbinini, Koshi and Madhesh Prades. Snow fall is likely to occur in Hilly areas and high mountains of Karnali and Sudur Paschim Province.

There will be generally cloudy and rain is likely to occur in many places of Sudur Paschim Province.