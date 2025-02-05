Enough Stock Of Passport For A Year: DoP DG Aryal

Enough Stock Of Passport For A Year: DoP DG Aryal

Feb. 5, 2025, 7:30 a.m.

The Department of Passport (DoP) informed that it has e-passports in stock enough to maintain supply for a year.

"We have 10,21,700 copies of passports. According to our estimates, the stock will be enough to cover the demand for a year," said Tirtha Raj Aryal, Director General of the DoP in an interaction with the journalists. The agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) is taking measures to avoid a gap between supply and demand of passports. In 2022/23, the DoP had issued 833,476 passports.

Aryal's statement has come in the wake of recent controversy on the tendering of e-passport printing that the Department's bidding requirement favoured IDEMIA, a French company that has been working with the DoP in printing the Machine-Readable Passports (MRPs).

Following the publication of the notice, multiple complaints were filed with various authorities including the Prime Minister's Office and the Commission for the Investigation of the Abuse of Authority (CIAA) and Public Procurement Monitoring Office (PPMO), the Department has revised the tender document.

Other concerned agencies like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and parliamentary committees also received complaints. writes The Rising Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Geneally Cloudy To Mainly Fair
Feb 05, 2025
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Nepal Visit: Valuing Shared History And The Next Generation of Nepal –UK Friendship
Feb 04, 2025
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive in Kathmandu on 6-day Royal visit
Feb 04, 2025
FNCCI, CNI And NCC Call For Withdraw The Protest Against Cable Car Construction
Feb 04, 2025
Bhutanese King also took a dip in the Mahakumbh Along With Yogi Adityanath,
Feb 04, 2025

More on News

PHDCCI Hosted “Madhya Pradesh Industry Meet & Curtain Raiser of MPITX 2025” in Bhopal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Devotees shrug off stampede at India’s Kumbha Mela By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
Public Holiday Today In Nepal To Celebrate Sonam Lhosar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 20 hours ago
Siddhababa Tunnel Road Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Price of gold decreases slightly By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
National Earthquake Safety Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago

The Latest

US And China Spar Over Tariffs By Agencies Feb 05, 2025
Trump Meets Netanyahu at White House By Agencies Feb 05, 2025
Weather Forecast: Geneally Cloudy To Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2025
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Nepal Visit: Valuing Shared History And The Next Generation of Nepal –UK Friendship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2025
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive in Kathmandu on 6-day Royal visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2025
FNCCI, CNI And NCC Call For Withdraw The Protest Against Cable Car Construction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75