Weather Forecast: Geneally Cloudy To Mainly Fair

With westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy to generally fair most of the provinces, with light rain is likely to occur in some parts of hilly areas of Sudur Paschim and Gandaki Provinces.
There will be morning fog in many citifies of plain areas.
There will be generally cloudy and mainly fair in throughout the country.
VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75