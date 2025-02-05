Weather Forecast: Geneally Cloudy To Mainly Fair

Weather Forecast: Geneally Cloudy To Mainly Fair

Feb. 5, 2025, 7:08 a.m.

With westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy to generally fair most of the provinces, with light rain is likely to occur in some parts of hilly areas of Sudur Paschim and Gandaki Provinces.

There will be morning fog in many citifies of plain areas.

There will be generally cloudy and mainly fair in throughout the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Enough Stock Of Passport For A Year: DoP DG Aryal
Feb 05, 2025
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Nepal Visit: Valuing Shared History And The Next Generation of Nepal –UK Friendship
Feb 04, 2025
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive in Kathmandu on 6-day Royal visit
Feb 04, 2025
FNCCI, CNI And NCC Call For Withdraw The Protest Against Cable Car Construction
Feb 04, 2025
Bhutanese King also took a dip in the Mahakumbh Along With Yogi Adityanath,
Feb 04, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Througout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Fair In Kathmandu And Other Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley In Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Morning Fogs In Biratngagar, Bhairwa And Dhangadhi, Simara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Enough Stock Of Passport For A Year: DoP DG Aryal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2025
US And China Spar Over Tariffs By Agencies Feb 05, 2025
Trump Meets Netanyahu at White House By Agencies Feb 05, 2025
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Nepal Visit: Valuing Shared History And The Next Generation of Nepal –UK Friendship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2025
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive in Kathmandu on 6-day Royal visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2025
FNCCI, CNI And NCC Call For Withdraw The Protest Against Cable Car Construction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75