Ambassador Yadav Presented Her Credential To Governor General Of Australia

Chitralekha Yadav, Ambassador of Nepal to the Commonwealth of Australia, presented Letters of Credence to Sam Mostyn AC, Governor-General of Australia amid a special ceremony organized at the Government House in Canberra today.

Ambassador Yadav was accorded Guard of Honor at the ceremony.

Following the credential ceremony, Ambassador Yadav paid a courtesy call on Governor General of Australia.

During the meeting, they shared views on various aspects of bilateral relations between Nepal and Australiawhich is based on mutual understanding, trust and cooperationand fostered by growing people to people relations.