Duchess of Edinburg Visits Bhaktapur Hospital

Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, today visited Bhaktapur Hospital, where she inspected the hospital's gynecological ward and acquired information about the services provided.

During her visit, the Duchess inquired about the health of new mothers and newborn babies, as well as the related treatments and services available at the hospital.

She praised the hospital for its gynecological services.

The Duchess also expressed her concerns about issues concerning women who have survived sexual harassment and violence. She stressed the need of focusing on the management of survivors, their reunification with families, and their social restoration. She recognized the invaluable work of women health volunteers, who contribute to the sector without remuneration.

The Duchess put her queries about the advanced technology and devices used at the hospital for maternity services. Additionally, she visited the hospital's new building, which was supported by the British government, and the building that had been retrofitted.

Following the visit, Bagmati Province Health Secretary Kiran Thapa shared that efforts are underway to improve maternity wards in 13 hospitals across the province, focusing on human resources, equipment, and infrastructure.

Ministry's Secretary Dr Sumitra Gautam mentioned that the Bhaktapur Hospital had succeeded in becoming a model Hospital across the country and the Ministry was working systematically to develop and scale up all provincial hospitals.

Hospital Development Committee's Chairperson Sashijung Thapa said that the Bhaktapur hospital had been rendering healthcare services not only to the patients of Bhaktapur but also from other parts of the country.

He opined that the patients would get a great deal of respite if the Hospital could well-equip itself with MRI machine, CT Scan, Dialysis machine among others.

Hospital's Executive Director Dr Surendra Prasad Bhatta provided a brief overview of the Hospital's specialized healthcare services including reproductive healthcare services.

He shared the Hospital had been providing health screening and treatment of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence and send them to 'Safe House' thereafter.

Executive Director Bhatta said that the Hospital also provides about psychological counseling and rehabilitates those survivors.

Duchess Sophie, taking cognizance of the Hospital services, also interacted with the patients. Duchess Sophie was accompanied by British Embassy in Nepal's official Diego Moroso and the Embassy's Coordinator Deepak Karki among others during the inspection of the Hospital.

Duchess Sophie, who arrived Nepal on last Tuesday with her spouse, Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward, will be in Nepal until February 9.

During their visit, the British royal couple is scheduled to visit the British Embassy in Kathmandu, the National Botanical Garden at Godavari, ICIMOD and Pokhara among others reports RSS.