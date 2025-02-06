Global IME Bank and InfoDevelopers Signed Agreement

Feb. 6, 2025, 6:58 a.m.

Global IME Bank Limited is going to use the budget information management system 'Budget 360' developed by InfoDevelopers Private Limited.

Surendraraj Regmi, Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank and Umesh Raghubanshi, Director, Strategy and Innovation of InfoDevelopers Pvt Ltd have signed the agreement.

The said software will help in resource mobilization by increasing the capacity of the bank for budgeting and planning.

Surendraraj Regmi, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, said that the use of Budget 360 in the banking ecosystem will increase the Bank's budgeting and planning capabilities, as well as ensure the appropriate deployment of resources, meet the Bank's financial objectives and help in making effective decisions in financial management. He also expressed his belief that it will help contribute to the sustainable development of the overall bank.

InfoDevelopers Pvt. Ltd. Umesh Raghuvanshi, Director of Strategy and Innovation, said that he was excited to implement Budget 360 by signing an agreement with Global IME Bank and informed that this software will help simplify the work of the bank's financial plans and help in making data-based decisions.

'Budget 360' is a modern financial management system that automatically manages finances. This software, developed by Infodevelopers, is an integrated system with features such as automatic goal setting, real-time reporting, and continuous tracking. This software has been designed in such a way that the bank can use it at its own convenience.

On behalf of the bank, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Suman Pokharel, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Chandraraj Sharma and Infodevelopers Pvt Ltd participated in the event. Corporate Manager, Subas Paudel was also present.

Global IME Bank is recognized as the best bank of Nepal in two categories under Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024. In addition, Global IME Bank has been honored by various national and international organizations in different categories. Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in all the districts of the country.

The bank has been providing excellent service to its customers from more than 1,100 service centers including 355 branch offices, 379 ATMs, 237 branchless banking services, 69 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices. In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank has also been providing remittance services from various countries of the world.

The bank has been receiving remittances from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan and other countries.

