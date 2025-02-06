The Duke of Edinburgh Meets Beneficiaries Of Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award

The Duke of Edinburgh met a diverse range of participants undertaking the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Kathmandu today. The Award has been established in Nepal for ten years, has benefited over 6,000 young people through building lifelong skills and experiences, and is implemented by a team of over 500 volunteers.

At the British Embassy, The Duke presented nineteen young Nepalis with the Gold Award (and two were awarded in absentia) – the highest achievement in the Award program and a culmination of hard work and self-development by the young people.

Separately The Duke met young participants from a range of backgrounds – including young people from government schools, the Scouts, SOS Children’s Villages, and those from underprivileged communities who benefit from the programmefunding from the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, of which the Dukeis Chair of Trustees.

At the award ceremony His Royal Highness said, “To achieve your Gold Award takes courage, commitment and tenacity – you should be exceptionally proud of what you’ve achieved.”

Finally, at an evening reception hosted by His Majesty’s Ambassador Rob Fenn,the Duke and Duchess met over 200 people who represent the UK-Nepal friendship. With a particular focus on young people and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award,the Duke and Duchess interacted with a range of young people, including: those who are participating in the Awards, young entrepreneurs, women’s rights activists, tech experts, recipients of UK honours and Nepalis and Brits who represent a new generation of friendship between our countries.

At the reception, Sue Layden – whose father was the first director of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in the UK and led the first successful Everest expedition - announced a new initiative that will support ten young people to do their Award expedition in the Kanchenjunga Conservation Area where they will work with local schools and on a red panda conservation project.

Background

2025 will mark the 70 years since the first assent of Kanchenjunga (3rd highest mountain in the world) – by a British expedition that was funded by the Mount Everest Foundation (established by Lord Hunt, who led the 1953 Everest expedition and became the first Director of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award). There are several plans to mark the occasion, including efforts to secure UNESCO biosphere protection of the Kanchenjunga Conservation Area. The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award draws on Lord Hunt’s connections and will enable Gold participants to volunteer in and around Kanchenjunga. This will comprise funding for five young Nepalis and five young Brits whose adventure will help highlight environmental and sustainable development issues.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Nepal has been running here for 10 years. They work hard to make the Award accessible to all young people, regardless of their background. The Award program is active all over Nepal, with over 500 dedicated volunteers, implementing the awards in 105 institutions and centres across the country (and growing).

Over 6,000 young individuals have joined the program, with over 3,000 Awards across Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Ensuring accessibility and diversity includes partnering with organisations supporting young people from marginalised and at-risk backgrounds (for example with Nepal Scouts, SOS Children’s Villages, Early Childhood Development Centre (ECDC), Community schools and Nepal Youth Foundation).The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a Non-Formal Education and Learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world.Currently, more than a million young people are engaged in the Award in 120 countries and territories worldwide.