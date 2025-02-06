Trump's Gaza Remarks Spark International Outrage

Feb. 6, 2025, 7:22 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has received yet more criticism for saying the US should "take over" the Gaza strip and resettle Palestinians elsewhere. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a sharp rebuke.

At the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Guterres said: "In the search for solutions, we must not make the problem worse. It is vital to stay true to the bedrock of international law. It is essential to avoid any form of ethnic cleansing."

Trump's proposal was also rejected and denounced by political leaders throughout the Middle East.

Hamas released a statement saying it will not allow any country to occupy or "impose guardianship" in the region.

The presidential spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said, "We are against any occupation, whether an Israeli occupation or an American occupation, to the Palestinian land."

Jordan and Egypt rejected any plans to resettle Palestinians, and Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar also voiced opposition.

The comments drew condemnation outside the Middle East as well. Speaking about Palestinians on Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "They must be allowed home. They must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild -- on the way to a two-state solution."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, "We oppose the forced relocation of people in Gaza and hope relevant parties will take the ceasefire and postwar governance as a chance to get the Palestinian issue back on the right track."

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa said officials in Tokyo are aware of the remarks. He stressed his country's determination to play an active role in providing urgent humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Agencies

