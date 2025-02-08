Ishiba sees new 'golden era' in Japan-US ties

Feb. 8, 2025, 10:15 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and US President Donald Trump attended a joint press conference after their summit in Washington on Friday. Ishiba used the occasion to say he wants to raise investment in the US even further, to the scale of 1 trillion dollars.

Ishiba said, "Based on the achievement of the meeting, I hope to work with President Trump to build a new golden era in Japan-US relations."

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate on the development of AI projects and semiconductors. They agreed to strengthen energy security by increasing exports of liquefied natural gas from the US to Japan.

Trump said, "Japan, in particular, we're very happy that they are going to start immediately."

Another area of agreement was security policy. The two leaders said they are committed to enhancing deterrence and response capabilities to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

They also said they will strengthen cooperation with other countries through international frameworks such as the Quad Security Dialogue. Japan and the US are members of that group along with Australia and India.

Ishiba and Trump discussed plans by Japan's Nippon Steel to acquire US Steel. They both characterized the potential deal as an "investment," not a "buyout."

Ishiba said, "By adding Japan's technology, we will create better products, and Japan will invest in creating goods that can contribute to Japan, US and the world."

He added that he shares with Trump the understanding of making sure the relationship does not become one-sided.

