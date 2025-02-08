Trump says he may meet Zelenskyy as early as next week

US President Donald Trump has revealed that he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, possibly as early as next week.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Trump said the meeting could take place in Washington.

Trump also said he will probably be talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US president said, "I would like to see that war end," expressing his hope to bring a swift end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Trump has indicated his intention to ask for an agreement on Ukrainian mineral resources, such as rare earths, as a condition for continuing US military support for the country. He may discuss this when he meets Zelenskyy.

The White House announced on Friday that Vice President JD Vance will attend the Munich Security Conference starting on Friday next week in Germany.

Assistance to Ukraine will be on the agenda, with Zelenskyy taking part. Vance has been opposed to continuing support for Ukraine.

In additional diplomatic outreach under the Trump administration, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will attend a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Belgium on Thursday.