Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Karnali and Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley

Feb. 8, 2025, 10:11 a.m.

With westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy to mainly fair hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province. There will be fair in Sudur Paschim, Lumbini and Bagmati.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Koshi.

