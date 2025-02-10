Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces

With westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Lumbini province. There will be morning mist in Kathmandu. There will be fair in Koshi and Madhesh Provinces.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Koshi.