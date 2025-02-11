Global Library Summit 2025: A Landmark Event in Library Diplomacy

The Global Library Summit (GLS) 2025, which took place from February 5-7 at South Asian University, New Delhi, was a significant event focusing on library diplomacy, knowledge preservation, technological advancements, and international collaboration.

Nepal had a strong presence at the summit, with distinguished professionals presenting valuable research on various topics such as Libraries and Cultural Heritage Preservation, E-Resource Usage Analysis, and Technological Advancements in University Libraries. The summit also played a key role in establishing the Regional Federation of South Asian Library Associations (REFSALA), with Nepal contributing to its drafting committee.

An important announcement at GLS 2025 was the confirmation of GLS 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and the proposal for GLS 2027 to be hosted in Kathmandu, Nepal. This presents a great opportunity for Nepal to showcase its cultural heritage, library science advancements, and digital transformation efforts on a global platform.

The Global Library Summit 2025 at South Asian University, New Delhi, brought together scholars, librarians, and information professionals from around the world to discuss knowledge preservation, technological advancements, and international collaboration in Library and Information Science (LIS).

Nepali professionals delivered notable presentations on topics such as Libraries and Cultural Heritage Preservation, E-Resource and User-Centric Usage Analysis, and University Libraries & Technology in Pokhara University. SAARC Library Integration & REFSALA was also discussed by Nepali participants.

Other Nepali attendees included representatives from the Russian Cultural Centre in Kathmandu and Khwopa College in Bhaktapur. A session on Soft Power in Foreign Policy, organized by Nepali students at SAU, featured Dr. Lila Nyaichyai as the keynote speaker. SAU offers scholarships for Nepali Master's and Ph.D. students in various fields.

A key outcome of the summit was the decision to re-establish the Regional Federation of Library and Information Science (REFSALA). NLA President Mr. Pushparaj Subedi presented a draft constitution, and a committee consisting of members from Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka was formed to finalize it.

Delegates toured the Prime Minister Museum and SAU Central Library. The summit strengthened regional connections, bringing together LIS leaders such as Dr. Preethi Liyanage from Sri Lanka and Dr. Dilara Begum from Bangladesh, as well as representatives from regional library associations.

GLS 2025 emphasized the importance of libraries in sharing knowledge, preserving culture, and fostering international cooperation. The summit laid a solid groundwork for future advancements in library diplomacy and digital evolution.