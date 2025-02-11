Trump Signs Documents To Impose 25% Tariff On Steel, Aluminum Imports

Trump Signs Documents To Impose 25% Tariff On Steel, Aluminum Imports

Feb. 11, 2025, 8:58 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has formally announced he will place a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports into the United States.

The president signed documents on Monday to impose the tariff on the two key metals.

Trump said the 25 percent tariff will be applied to all trading partners and that there will be no exceptions.

The tariff rate for aluminum imports will be raised from the current 10 percent to 25 percent.

During Trump's first term, steel imports from Mexico, Canada and Australia were exempted from additional tariffs. Duty-free quotas were later granted to some countries, including Japan.

But these exceptional measures will be eliminated.

Trump said: "Our nation requires steel and aluminum to be made in America, not in foreign lands, we need to create in order to protect our country's future resurgence of US manufacturing and production."

He also said, "a lot of businesses are going to be opening in the United States."

Trump suggested that his administration is going to consider introducing tariffs on automobiles in addition to chips and pharmaceuticals among other imports.

Agencies

Iran president criticizes Trump, expresses distrust
Feb 11, 2025
Sagarmath Sambaad To Be Held In May 16-18
Feb 10, 2025
China's Additional Tariffs On US Goods Set To Take Effect
Feb 10, 2025
BJP Sweeps The Delhi Assembly Elections
Feb 09, 2025
Ishiba, Trump Agree To Strengthen Ties In Security, Economy
Feb 09, 2025

More on International

Iran president criticizes Trump, expresses distrust By Agencies 6 hours, 23 minutes ago
China's Additional Tariffs On US Goods Set To Take Effect By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
BJP Sweeps The Delhi Assembly Elections By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Ishiba, Trump Agree To Strengthen Ties In Security, Economy By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Trump says he may meet Zelenskyy as early as next week By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Ishiba sees new 'golden era' in Japan-US ties By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

VIST OF THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF EDINBURGH TO NEPAL: Celebrating The Historical Ties Between The Two Nations By A Correspondent Feb 11, 2025
Political Dimensions Of Localization In Humanitarian Discourse: Humanitarian Actions At Local By Regional Agencies By Bimal Khatiwada Feb 11, 2025
ADB’S SUPPORT: Protection Of Vulture By A Correspondent Feb 11, 2025
COMMEMORATION Of THE HOLOCAUST: Honoring The Victims By A Correspondent Feb 11, 2025
ECONOMY: Inflations At 5.41 By A Correspondent Feb 11, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75