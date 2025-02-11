Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Koshi province.There will be morning mist in Kathmandu and fog in Pokhara, Biratnagar, Simara and Janakpur.

