Japan asks to be excluded from Trump metal tariffs

Nations around the world have reacted sharply to US President Donald Trump imposing 25 percent tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. That includes Japan, whose government has asked the US to exclude it.

Japan's top government spokesperson Hayashi Yoshimasa said Tokyo sent a request to Washington on Wednesday, asking to be excluded from the tariffs. Hayashi added that Japan will take necessary measures after thoroughly examining how it will be affected.

Trump signed proclamations on the steep new tariffs in the Oval Office on Monday evening. They will take effect on March 12.

European Union officials expressed frustration. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said Tuesday that they will respond in a "firm and proportionate way by countermeasures."

Sefcovic noted that tariffs are not only harmful for the trading partners directly involved, but also risk disruptive effects for many others, as well as the global trading system.

"Put simply, it is a lose-lose scenario," he said.

The US Department of Commerce said 15 percent of metal imports came from the EU last year.

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok said he will discuss responses with Japan and the EU and that his government will prepare assistance for affected companies. He also announced that a group of CEOs from top South Korean conglomerates plan to visit the US.

Trump spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese by phone prior to the announcement and hinted that he might be easier on the country.

"We actually have a surplus," Trump said. "It's one of the only countries which we do. And I told him that that's something that we will give great consideration to."

The president has repeatedly claimed that tariffs help protect American steelmaking and jobs.