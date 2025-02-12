Japan asks to be excluded from Trump metal tariffs

Japan asks to be excluded from Trump metal tariffs

Feb. 12, 2025, 8:33 a.m.

Nations around the world have reacted sharply to US President Donald Trump imposing 25 percent tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. That includes Japan, whose government has asked the US to exclude it.

Japan's top government spokesperson Hayashi Yoshimasa said Tokyo sent a request to Washington on Wednesday, asking to be excluded from the tariffs. Hayashi added that Japan will take necessary measures after thoroughly examining how it will be affected.

Trump signed proclamations on the steep new tariffs in the Oval Office on Monday evening. They will take effect on March 12.

European Union officials expressed frustration. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said Tuesday that they will respond in a "firm and proportionate way by countermeasures."

Sefcovic noted that tariffs are not only harmful for the trading partners directly involved, but also risk disruptive effects for many others, as well as the global trading system.

"Put simply, it is a lose-lose scenario," he said.

The US Department of Commerce said 15 percent of metal imports came from the EU last year.

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok said he will discuss responses with Japan and the EU and that his government will prepare assistance for affected companies. He also announced that a group of CEOs from top South Korean conglomerates plan to visit the US.

Trump spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese by phone prior to the announcement and hinted that he might be easier on the country.

"We actually have a surplus," Trump said. "It's one of the only countries which we do. And I told him that that's something that we will give great consideration to."

The president has repeatedly claimed that tariffs help protect American steelmaking and jobs.

Agencies

Trump Says Ukraine May or may not be Russian someday
Feb 12, 2025
Iran president criticizes Trump, expresses distrust
Feb 11, 2025
Trump Signs Documents To Impose 25% Tariff On Steel, Aluminum Imports
Feb 11, 2025
Sagarmath Sambaad To Be Held In May 16-18
Feb 10, 2025
China's Additional Tariffs On US Goods Set To Take Effect
Feb 10, 2025

More on International

Trump Says Ukraine May or may not be Russian someday By Agencies 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Iran president criticizes Trump, expresses distrust By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Trump Signs Documents To Impose 25% Tariff On Steel, Aluminum Imports By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
China's Additional Tariffs On US Goods Set To Take Effect By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
BJP Sweeps The Delhi Assembly Elections By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Ishiba, Trump Agree To Strengthen Ties In Security, Economy By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Paush Shukla Purnima: One month long Swasthani fasting and story recitation commences By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 12, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 12, 2025
Global Library Summit 2025: A Landmark Event in Library Diplomacy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2025
Green Economy A Priority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2025
VIST OF THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF EDINBURGH TO NEPAL: Celebrating The Historical Ties Between The Two Nations By A Correspondent Feb 11, 2025
Political Dimensions Of Localization In Humanitarian Discourse: Humanitarian Actions At Local By Regional Agencies By Bimal Khatiwada Feb 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75