Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Feb. 12, 2025, 8:25 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki Provinces. There will be fair in sudur Paschim, Karnali, Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Provicnes.There will be morning mist in Kathmandu.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Paush Shukla Purnima: One month long Swasthani fasting and story recitation commences
Feb 12, 2025
Global Library Summit 2025: A Landmark Event in Library Diplomacy
Feb 11, 2025
Green Economy A Priority
Feb 11, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces
Feb 11, 2025
NEA Declares Dhanushadham A Electricity Theft-Free Municipality
Feb 10, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Karnali and Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Paush Shukla Purnima: One month long Swasthani fasting and story recitation commences By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 12, 2025
Trump Says Ukraine May or may not be Russian someday By Agencies Feb 12, 2025
Japan asks to be excluded from Trump metal tariffs By Agencies Feb 12, 2025
Global Library Summit 2025: A Landmark Event in Library Diplomacy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2025
Green Economy A Priority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2025
VIST OF THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF EDINBURGH TO NEPAL: Celebrating The Historical Ties Between The Two Nations By A Correspondent Feb 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75