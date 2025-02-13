Trump says he and Putin both want peace in Ukraine, may meet in Saudi Arabia

Trump says he and Putin both want peace in Ukraine, may meet in Saudi Arabia

Feb. 13, 2025, 8:37 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has stated again that he wants peace in Ukraine. He made the comment after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone.

Trump revealed on Wednesday that he had a telephone conversation with Putin. He said that they agreed to have their respective teams immediately start negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump later told reporters at the White House that Putin said he wants the war to end. He noted that they talked about the possibility of a ceasefire. The US president said, "I think we'll probably end up at some point getting a ceasefire in the not too distant future."

As for negotiations with Russia, Trump said, "I'll be dealing with President Putin, largely on the phone, and we ultimately expect to meet."

He added: "We're going to meet also, probably in Saudi Arabia the first time. It hasn't been set, but not too distant future."

Ukraine has been seeking membership in NATO, but Trump said that appears to be "impractical."

He noted that the Russians have been saying for a long time that "Ukraine cannot go into NATO."

Trump also said it appears unlikely that Ukraine will be able to return to the borders it had before Russia unilaterally annexed Crimea in 2014.

Agencies

Trump Says Ukraine May or may not be Russian someday
Feb 12, 2025
Japan asks to be excluded from Trump metal tariffs
Feb 12, 2025
Iran president criticizes Trump, expresses distrust
Feb 11, 2025
Trump Signs Documents To Impose 25% Tariff On Steel, Aluminum Imports
Feb 11, 2025
Sagarmath Sambaad To Be Held In May 16-18
Feb 10, 2025

More on International

Trump Says Ukraine May or may not be Russian someday By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Japan asks to be excluded from Trump metal tariffs By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Iran president criticizes Trump, expresses distrust By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Trump Signs Documents To Impose 25% Tariff On Steel, Aluminum Imports By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
China's Additional Tariffs On US Goods Set To Take Effect By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
BJP Sweeps The Delhi Assembly Elections By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project Spends Rs.170 Million on the affected areas through community support program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2025
Women Entrepreneurs From Africa And Asia Connect With UK Companies To Diversify Their Supply Chains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2025
Weather Forecast: Fair In Karnali, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini and Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2025
Nepal and India: More Cross Border Transmission line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 12, 2025
Paush Shukla Purnima: One month long Swasthani fasting and story recitation commences By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 12, 2025
Global Library Summit 2025: A Landmark Event in Library Diplomacy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75