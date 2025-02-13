Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project Spends Rs.170 Million on the affected areas through community support program

About 170 million e rupees have been spent so far through community support in the affected areas of Upper Trishuli-1 hydroelectric power project of 216 MW net capacity under construction in Rasuwa district.

The promoter of the project, Nepal Water and Energy Development Company Pvt. Ltd., through programs such as education, health, drinking water, road infrastructure, culture, distribution of relief, livelihood and income growth under SSP, institutional social responsibility and tribal community planning programs. It has been helping the affected areas

With direct foreign investment led by Korean companies, structures including dams of Hakuma Project in Amachhodingmo Rural Municipality-1 of Rasuwa and underground power plants in Uttargaigaon Municipality-1 are under construction.

The generated electricity is used for domestic consumption. Upper Trishuli-1 is the largest project under construction with direct foreign investment.

In the project area that was badly affected by the Binakasari earthquake of 2072, the company conducted programs such as distribution of relief materials and construction of temporary housing, construction of buildings for schools and health institutions, rescue by helicopter, health camps and other programs for the earthquake victims.

For the first time in Nepal, the project has been implemented independently, in advance, and well-informed with the tribal communities affected by the project.

Taking into consideration the background, environment and cultural characteristics of the tribal community, a separate tribal community plan has been implemented. Through this plan, a separate budget has been arranged to run the programs chosen by the community. Through this, 2.5 million rupees have been spent so far.

The chief executive officer of the company, Byong Soo Min, said that the community support program was conducted with special attention to issues such as improving the economic and social conditions of the project-affected people, employment and livelihood, development of that area.

Stating that the project is conducting support programs based on the demands of the local residents by selecting plans based on priority, he mentioned that it will be conducted continuously.

The project has also constructed beli-bridge in Hakubeshi over Trishuli river and the cost of over 70 million rupees.

After the construction of the bridge, it has become easier for the residents of Hakukshetra located in Ward No. 1 and 2 of Amachhodingmo Rural Municipality to reach the road access, mainly towards the headquarters, Nuwakot and Kathmandu.

The said bridge has also been used for transportation for construction work. 18 lakh 57 thousand and has been spent for the construction of roads in the affected areas. In addition to this, an additional Rs 70 lakh has been spent for the construction of the open road

For the educational improvement of the affected areas, school building construction, educational materials etc. have been distributed. Also, 1/1 teacher has been provided to each of the three schools in Haku since 2018.

The project has been supporting the construction of buildings and other programs for the preservation and promotion of the cultural traditions of the tribal tribes in the area.