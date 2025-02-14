Nepal, India Agree To Develop High-Quality Cross Border Transmission Line

Nepal, India Agree To Develop High-Quality Cross Border Transmission Line

Feb. 14, 2025, 11:04 a.m.

Nepal and India have agreed to develop a high-quality transmission line for cross border power trade. This agreement would be a crucial deal as the Government of Nepal has set an ambitious goal to generate 28,500 megawatts of electricity by 2035.

Spokesperson and Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Sandip Kumar Dev, the two new transmission lines will be completed by 2034/35, and the capacity of an existing transmission line will be upgraded.

The meeting of Joint Steering Committee, JSC Secretary-Level committee of Nepal and India, has agreed to construct the Nijgadh-Harnaiya Motihari and Kohalpur-Lucknow transmission lines of 400 KV.

Likewise, the existing Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur transmission line of 400 KV will be replaced with a high-capacity conductor. Currently, 800 megawatts of power is being imported through this transmission line.

During the meeting, a consensus was reached to import and export upto 1,000 megawatts of power.

The 29th meeting of the Secretary-Level Joint Steering Committee held in India on February 11 was attended by Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Suresh Acharya and Secretary of the Ministry of Electricity, India, Pankaj Agrawal.

The two countries have already agreed to construct the Inaruwa-Purniya and Dodhara-Bareli cross border transmission lines of 400 KV. (RSS)

