Snowfall At Pathivara

Feb. 16, 2025, 10:52 a.m.

The Pathivara area saw snowfall with light rains last night. An employee at Pathivara Area Development Committee, Rajendra Mahat, informed that it was the third snowfall this season.    

Earlier, the snowfall had occurred in December and January.    

With the snowfall, the temperature declined in the religious site located at a height of 3,794 metre.    
Executive Director at the committee, Prajin Hangbang, said the number of tourist increases after the snow every year.    
The locals have said the scant rainfall this winter dented the growth of crops. To this, the snowfall was a huge relief, they added. (RSS)

