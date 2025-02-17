Today's weather: Partial rain likely in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki

Presently the westerly wind and westerly low pressure system have partial impact in the country.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, according to a weather forecast bulletin issued by the Meteorological Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology this morning.

The weather will be partly cloudy in the rest of the part while foggy weather have occurred in some places of the Terai region.

According to the bulletin, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country this afternoon.

Light snowfall is likely to occur at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.

Light snowfall is likely to occur at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces and at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Bagmati province.

The Department has also urged the authorities concerned to take necessary measures and precautions to avoid the impact of foggy weather conditions in a few parts of the Terai this morning. (RSS)