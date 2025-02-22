The First Group of Auxiliary Workers Departs for Israel

The First Group of Auxiliary Workers Departs for Israel

Feb. 22, 2025, 9:45 a.m.

Photo 01 (1).jpg

The first group of 13 Nepali auxiliary workers in the caregiver sector in Israel departed for Israel today. A special ceremony was held at Tribhuwan International Airport to mark the occasion, attended by high-level dignitaries and officials.

. Surya Bahadur Khatri, Director General of the Department of Foreign Employment and Shmulik Arie Bass, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, bid farewell to the workers.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security including Giri Raj Gnawali, Head of the Israel-Japan Section and Mr. Dhannanjay Shah, Officer were also present at the event.

During the ceremony, Director General Khatri encouraged the auxiliary workers to uphold Nepal’s tradition of hospitality, care and dedication in their new roles. Ambassador Bass emphasized the significance of bilateral co-operation between Nepal and Israel, noting that this project will continue in the future with larger number in different service sectors.

Upon arrival in Israel, the group will be welcomed at the airport by officials from Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) and representatives from the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv. Later, they will be transported to their respective care facilities to begin their new roles and responsibilities.

