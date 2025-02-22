Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Addressed 8th Indian Ocean Conference

Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Foreign Affairs, addressed today the plenary of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference titled “Amplifying the Voice of Global South.” The Conference is taking place in Muscat, the capital city of Oman on 16-18 February 2025 with the theme of “Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership”.

The Foreign Minister while raising the concerns being faced by the countries in the Global South highlighted the importance of maritime partnership in today’s interconnected world.She underscored the need for strong commitment to incorporating the voice of the countries in Global South as they play a key role in creating just, fair, equitable, and rules-based international order. She also recalled the ‘Summit of the Future’ being held in New York during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly as a guiding post for addressing the concerns of the Global South.

The Minister maintained that the roadmap for the future has been built with the adoption of ‘Pact for the Future’, ‘Global Digital Compact,’ and ‘Declaration on Future Generations’. Shedding light on the importance of South-South and Triangular cooperation, she stressed on shared vision and united action for progress. She expressed Nepal’s steadfast commitment towards expandingthe ‘New Horizons.

’The Minister called for stronger South-South Cooperation, regional integration and mutual learning, equitable access to finance, reform of the global governance and financial architecture, fulfillment of commitment by developed countries in development financing, equitable sharing of natural resources, improving connectivity and transfer of knowledge, skill and technologies.

Anchoring climate change as one of the top priorities, the Minister shared the information that the Government of Nepal is hosting “Sagarmatha Sambaad”- a global dialogue forum on 16-18 May 2025 in Kathmandu with the theme of “Climate change, mountains and the future of humanity.” She invited all the high level dignitaries present in the Conference to participate in the Sambaad.

Foreign Minister held bilateral meeting with H.E. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India. Hon’ble Minister highlighted the multi-dynamic and ever-growing bilateral relations between Nepal and India. H.E. S. Jaishanker underscored the importance of the ongoing development partnerships between the two friendly nations. Both leaders also touched upon several matters of mutual cooperation including implementation of energy development projects during the meeting.

Minister also held bilateral meeting with Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar on the sidelines of the Conference today. The meeting covered matters relating to Nepal-Qatar bilateral relations with special highlight on the establishment of language orientation schools to upscale the skills of Nepali workers. The two Ministers also discussed matters concerning the availability of scholarships to Nepali students pursuing higher studies in various universities in Qatar.

In another note, Minister requested once again for the goodwill and ‘goodoffice’ of the friendly government of the State of Qatar to secure safe release and early repatriation of Mr. Bipin Joshi, a Nepali student who has been held captive by Hamas since 7 October 2023.

Likewise, on the sidelines of the Conference, Hon’bleMinister held bilateral meeting with H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs ofthe United Arab Emiratestoday and discussed on broad areas of mutual cooperation between Nepal and the UAE, including the operation of flights from the newly opened Airports in Nepal to connect two touristic cities of Pokhara and Dubai, ratification of Air Services Agreementand recruitment of Nepali workers.

Foreign Minister heldbilateral meeting with H.E. Dina NathDhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan this afternoon. Matters relating to further expanding and deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Foreign Minister also held meeting with H.E. Mr. Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of BIMSTEC on the sidelines of the Conference today. H.E. Mr. Pandey appraised the Hon’ble Minister about the activities of BIMSTEC and sought cooperation of Nepal in implementing various agreements reached among the Member States.

Foreign Minister participated in the specialdinnerhosted by H.E. Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman in honour of the Heads of the delegation attending the Indian Ocean Conference at JW Marriott this evening.

The minister visited the Embassy of Nepal in Muscat and interacted with the staff on 15 February 2025. Ambassador DornathAryal briefed the Minister about the activities of the Embassy highlightingthe positive initiatives undertaken by the Embassy to cater the needs and promote the well-being of the Nepali workers in Oman. Prior to listening to the briefing by Ambassador Mr. Aryal, Hon’ble Minister attended the luncheon hosted by him in honour of the Minister and her delegation at Nepal House.

The Foreign Minister is accompanied by Ram Kaji Khadka, Joint Secretary at the Ministry, Dornath Aryal, Ambassador of Nepal to Oman, Bishesh Kumar Sah, Second Secretary at the Embassy, and other officials of the Office of the Foreign Minister.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to engage in various bilateral meetings, conclude MoUs, address the Nepali Ambassadors in the GCC countries virtually, and hold interaction with the Nepali community based in Oman prior to her departure for Kathmandu.