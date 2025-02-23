FM Dr Rana Holds Telephone Conversation With Odisha CM

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba today held a telephone conversation with the Chief Minister of the Indian State of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, regarding the death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and the situation emerged after the incident.

During the conversation, Dr Rana urged for a fair investigation into the death of Lamsal and the actions against the culprit.

The Foreign Affairs Minister's personal secretariat said that she urged the Indian leader to ensure a safe environment for Nepali students in their classes.

Likewise, Minister Dr Rana urged Chief Minister Majhi to take the initiative to sack the teachers and staff permanently from the Government of Odisha for misbehaving with the Nepali students. A committee has been formed at the KIIT and the officials from the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi have also been deployed, Dr Rana added by seeking Chief Minister Majhi's support for further facilitation.

In response, Chief Minister Majhi said the Odisha government has taken this issue seriously and a high-level probe committee has also been formed to book the culprits.

Similarly, he assured to ensure all needed assistance on behalf of the Odisha government for the safety of Nepali students at KIIT reports RSS.