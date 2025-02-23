Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Feb. 23, 2025, 8:18 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Bagmati, Lumbini, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces. Rain is likely to occur few places of Bagmati, Gandaki, Koshi with snow fall in Himalayas regions. There will be partly cloudy to fair in Madhesh Province.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA’s Haripurwa Substation Charged
Feb 23, 2025
FM Dr Rana Holds Telephone Conversation With Odisha CM
Feb 23, 2025
Nepal Makeathon Drives Innovation In Affordable Assistive Technology Solutions
Feb 22, 2025
First Meeting of SAARC IGEG on Poverty Alleviation and SDGs Held in Colombo
Feb 22, 2025
ADB Capital Utilization Plan Expands Operations by 50% Over Next Decade
Feb 22, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Today's Weather: Partial Rain Likely In Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Snowfall At Pathivara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Fair In Karnali, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini and Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Karnali and Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

RENEWABLE AND GREEN ENERGY: Challenges To Overcome By A Correspondent Feb 23, 2025
NEA’s Haripurwa Substation Charged By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2025
FM Dr Rana Holds Telephone Conversation With Odisha CM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2025
US proposes UN resolution on Ukraine war despite EU plan By Agencies Feb 23, 2025
Hamas releases six more hostages, returns body of woman By Agencies Feb 23, 2025
Japan's Emperor Naruhito turns 65 By Agencies Feb 23, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75