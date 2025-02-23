Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Bagmati, Lumbini, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces. Rain is likely to occur few places of Bagmati, Gandaki, Koshi with snow fall in Himalayas regions. There will be partly cloudy to fair in Madhesh Province.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.