Germany's largest opposition bloc projected to win plurality in parliament

German public broadcaster ZDF is projecting that the country's largest opposition alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union will gain the most seats in Sunday's general election.

Vote-counting is continuing. ZDF said that as of Sunday night, local time, the center-right bloc had won 28.6 percent of the vote and is expected to finish on top.

The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party has gained 20.5 percent of the vote, and is expected to double its share of the vote from the previous election.

The AfD, deemed far right, is not keen to support Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party is in third place with 16.5 percent of the vote.

The CDU/CSU bloc's candidate for chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has declared victory in in Berlin.

He said he is aware of the magnitude of the task that now lies ahead of him.

He said the main thing is to re-establish as soon as possible a government that is capable of action because the world out there is not waiting for them.

The CDU/CSU alliance is expected to lead negotiations to launch a coalition government.