Japan Empowers Students with New Classrooms at Shree Chandrawati Secondary School in Udayapur District

The handover ceremony of the classroom building supported by the Government of Japan to Shree Chandrawati Secondary School (SCSS) in Lekhani Rural Municipality, Udayapur District was held on February 24.

Maeda Toru, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, attended the ceremony. Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan, “The Project for the Construction of Classrooms for SCSS in Udayapur District” was supported with USD 65,298 (approximately NPR 8.5 million).

On this occasion, Ambassador Maeda congratulated and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in the project. He also emphasized that the result of the project will significantly improve the learning environment for both the students and teachers of the school.

SCSS was founded in 1960, and with an enrollment of approximately 330 students, has been a vital educational institution in the area and beyond. Before the completion of the project, the previous school facilities, which were over 35 years old, were deteriorating, lacked earthquake resistance, and faced shortages of classrooms and inadequate sanitation.

The two new one-story buildings include one with two classrooms and another with three classrooms, along with well-equipped toilets for both girls and boys. The Embassy of Japan hopes that it will be a long-lasting symbol of the friendship from the people of Japan and a good example of providing quality education, learning and living conditions in Nepal.

This project was carried out by the NPO Kids of Kathmandu through GGP of the Government of Japan. The organization was established in 2015 and has been actively working to improve the educational environment in Nepal. GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal.