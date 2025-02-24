Opportunities Need To Be Created: FNCCI President Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), emphasized the need to transform the various investment possibilities in Nepal into opportunities.

During a gathering in Butwal on Saturday to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Butwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rupandehi, Chairman Dhakal highlighted the misconception that Nepal lacks potential and stressed the importance of dispelling such notions.

Nepal boasts abundant natural resources that can be effectively utilized. By investing in these resources, we can foster entrepreneurship and generate employment opportunities.

He stated that maintaining policy stability and promoting domestic investment are crucial for the economic development of the country. He emphasized that encouraging these factors will lead to economic prosperity, creating an environment for investment, increasing production, and generating employment opportunities.

President Dhakal also highlighted that the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry has revised its statute in response to the requests from district city chambers of commerce and industry, providing an opportunity for transition from local chambers to the federation.

President Dhakal commended the Federation as a leading institution in West Nepal, established in 2010, for its significant contributions to safeguarding the rights and interests of industrialists and supporting the development of education and healthcare infrastructure in the region.

President Dhakal highlighted that Rupandehi is a fertile land in Nepal, excelling in agriculture, tourism, industry, and trade. He emphasized the importance of recent developments such as the Gautam Budh International Airport, Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Butwal International Convention Center, Customs, and other physical infrastructures as the building blocks of progress in the region.

Hari Prasad Aryal, President of Butwal Industry and Commerce Association Rupandehi, shared that the association was established in 2010 after an ad hoc committee was formed in 2009 by industrialists in the area. He mentioned that the association has been actively contributing to the economic, social, and physical development of the region through investments and initiatives.