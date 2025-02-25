Half Million Devotees To Visit Pashupatinath Temple On Mahashivratri Day

Half Million Devotees To Visit Pashupatinath Temple On Mahashivratri Day

Feb. 25, 2025, 8:35 a.m.

All the preparations for the Mahashivratri fair to be held at Pashupatinath on 14th of February have been completed.

Pashupati Area Development Fund organized a press conference on Monday and informed that arrangements have been made for devotees to have darshan on Mahashivratri.

Complete preparations for Mahashivratri in Pashupati

He said, 'This time we have made arrangements so that ten people can have darshan in two seconds. Our effort is to make the devotees who come here to have darshan as soon as possible. We have estimated that the number of devotees who will come to visit this year will increase compared to the previous year.

He informed that there will be four lines outside the entrance of Pashupati and after entering, there will be three/three lines at the west door and north door and two/two lines at the east and south door. Coordinator Khatri asked the devotees who come to see Pashupati to be aware that plastic is prohibited in the Pashupati complex.

We will open the doors for darshan from 2:30 am on February 14th to 6:00 pm on Thursday, 15th.

We estimate that more than five lakh people will have direct darshan during this period. Moreover, adding the number of visitors to the temple premises will increase," said coordinator Khatri

