Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley

Feb. 25, 2025, 7:55 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Bagmati, Lumbini and there will will partly to generally cloudy in hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki Provinces. There will be partly clody to fair in Madhesh Province.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Half Million Devotees To Visit Pashupatinath Temple On Mahashivratri Day
Feb 25, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Addressed Human Rights Council In Geneva
Feb 25, 2025
Seven USAID Programs Halted In Nepal: Ministry of Finance
Feb 25, 2025
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Russia's invasion opposed by US
Feb 25, 2025
New ADB President Masato Kanda Assumes Office
Feb 24, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki Bagmati And Koshi Provinces And Rain Is Likely In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Today's Weather: Partial Rain Likely In Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Snowfall At Pathivara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Fair In Karnali, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini and Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Half Million Devotees To Visit Pashupatinath Temple On Mahashivratri Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Addressed Human Rights Council In Geneva By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2025
Seven USAID Programs Halted In Nepal: Ministry of Finance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2025
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Russia's invasion opposed by US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2025
World Leaders Reaffirm Support For Ukraine on Third Anniversary Of War By Agencies Feb 25, 2025
New ADB President Masato Kanda Assumes Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75