Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley

There will be partly to generally cloudy in hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Bagmati, Lumbini and there will will partly to generally cloudy in hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki Provinces. There will be partly clody to fair in Madhesh Province.
There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.
VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75