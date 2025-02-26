Zelenskyy Is Coming to US on Friday: Trump

US President Donald Trump says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States on Friday. The two sides have reportedly agreed on a minerals deal.

Trump was asked by reporters on Tuesday whether the minerals agreement had been sorted out.

The president replied that Zelenskyy is coming to the US. He said, "I hear that he's coming on Friday, certainly it's okay with me, if he'd like to, and he would like to sign it together with me."

Trump wants to secure the rights to Ukraine's mineral resources in return for the assistance that Washington has given Kyiv.

The Financial Times and other Western media outlets say that the US and Ukraine have broadly agreed on a deal.

But they say it is unclear whether the text will include the explicit security guarantees that Ukraine has repeatedly asked for.

Trump sent Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Kyiv earlier this month to secure a deal. He expressed strong dissatisfaction when two sides failed to reach an agreement. Trump went so far as to call Zelenskyy a "dictator."

Observers are waiting to see whether Trump and Zelenskyy will sign a deal and improve their relationship. This comes as steps are being taken to start negotiations aimed at bringing about a ceasefire in Ukraine.