Zelenskyy Is Coming to US on Friday: Trump

Zelenskyy Is Coming to US on Friday: Trump

Feb. 26, 2025, 9:13 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States on Friday. The two sides have reportedly agreed on a minerals deal.

Trump was asked by reporters on Tuesday whether the minerals agreement had been sorted out.

The president replied that Zelenskyy is coming to the US. He said, "I hear that he's coming on Friday, certainly it's okay with me, if he'd like to, and he would like to sign it together with me."

Trump wants to secure the rights to Ukraine's mineral resources in return for the assistance that Washington has given Kyiv.

The Financial Times and other Western media outlets say that the US and Ukraine have broadly agreed on a deal.

But they say it is unclear whether the text will include the explicit security guarantees that Ukraine has repeatedly asked for.

Trump sent Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Kyiv earlier this month to secure a deal. He expressed strong dissatisfaction when two sides failed to reach an agreement. Trump went so far as to call Zelenskyy a "dictator."

Observers are waiting to see whether Trump and Zelenskyy will sign a deal and improve their relationship. This comes as steps are being taken to start negotiations aimed at bringing about a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Agencies

Gaza Ceasefire Deal In Doubt
Feb 26, 2025
World Leaders Reaffirm Support For Ukraine on Third Anniversary Of War
Feb 25, 2025
Putin: Russia is achieving its goals in the military operation in Ukraine
Feb 24, 2025
Germany's largest opposition bloc projected to win plurality in parliament
Feb 24, 2025
US proposes UN resolution on Ukraine war despite EU plan
Feb 23, 2025

More on International

Gaza Ceasefire Deal In Doubt By Agencies 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Russia's invasion opposed by US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
World Leaders Reaffirm Support For Ukraine on Third Anniversary Of War By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Putin: Russia is achieving its goals in the military operation in Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Germany's largest opposition bloc projected to win plurality in parliament By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
US proposes UN resolution on Ukraine war despite EU plan By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Maha Shivaratri 2025: Importnace and Significace In Hindu Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2025
Japan And UNDP Signed An Agreement To Support Earthquake Recovery In Jajarkot And Rukum West By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnal, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2025
Half Million Devotees To Visit Pashupatinath Temple On Mahashivratri Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Addressed Human Rights Council In Geneva By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2025
Seven USAID Programs Halted In Nepal: Ministry of Finance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75