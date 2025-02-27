Consulate General of India (Birgunj, Nepal), and PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organised “India-Nepal Tourism Summit 2025” at Janakpurdham, Nepal

With an aim to accelerate bilateral cooperation in crucially important tourism and allied sectors, in association with the Consulate General of India and States Division (Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India), PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organised “India-Nepal Tourism Summit 2025” on 4 February 2025 at Janakpurdham, Nepal. The Summit was supported by Janakpurdham Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JCCI).

The “Chief Guest & Keynote Speaker” Satish Kumar Singh, Chief Minister, Madhesh Pradesh, Nepal said, “Tourism is being given utmost attention by the Government of Madhesh Pradesh. He emphasized that the Madhesh Pradesh Government is committed to make Janakpur, a place where the tourists’ can have unmatchable spiritual and cultural experiences with development of historical sites like Dhanushadham. We look forward to collaborating with PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre and Consulate General of India (Birgunj, Nepal) to promote bilateral tourism between the two countries.”

Devi Sahai Meena, Consul General of India, Birgunj, Nepal said, “India-Nepal cooperation in tourism and allied sectors is further deepening as economies are rebounded both sides after a shock from Covid-19 pandemic. Doing business is easier now and that is being reflected as we see positive developments at fronts infrastructure and other value additions that finally keep tourism, as a highly attractive economic sector. Strengthening of infrastructure across borders including Integrated Check Post (ICPs), progressive development with digital payment, operationalisation of railway network and improved road network are going to accelerate the growth of tourism between India and Nepal. An important cultural and spiritual destination like Janakpur should be benefitted out of it.”

Speaking on the occasion, Atul K Thakur, Secretary, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI said, “Tourism being one of the main sources of Nepal’s revenue and a key factor that helps in creating jobs locally, it should be given the required policy support by the governments at centre and in province. While high-value tourism is wishful, it should not overlook the conventional pattern of mass tourism from (and to) the neighbouring Indian states, especially Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. A consistent development of state tourism in India is something very helpful to Nepal in availing the benefits of cross-border tourism linkages. Nepal has huge potential in tourism and allied sectors including hospitality, and going forward, there should be promising opportunities.”

Surendra Bhandari, President, Janakpurdham Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JCCI) said, “India-Nepal cooperation in tourism sector has high significance in boosting trade and economy both sides. We look forward to collaborate and make the positive impact for promoting tourism with special focus on Janakpurdham”.

Other key speakers were: Ashok Temani, President (Madhesh Pradesh), FNCCI; Hari Prasad Gautam, Senior Vice President, Birgunj Chamber of Commerce & Industries (BiCCI); Baleswor Mandal, Mayor, Dhanushadham; Sheetal Shah, Chairman, Greater Janakpur Area Development Council; Dr Hari Bansh Jha, Veteran Economist, Executive Director - Centre for Economic and Technical Studies (Nepal) & Visiting Fellow, Observer Research Foundation (Formerly: Vice Chairman - Province Policy and Planning Commission, Government of Madhesh Pradesh, Nepal); Dr Bhogendra Jha, Veteran Economist & Former Vice Chairman (Province Policy and Planning Commission), Government of Madhesh Pradesh, Nepal; Dr Sohan Prasad Shah, Vice Chairman (Province Policy and Planning Commission), Government of Madhesh Pradesh, Nepal; Abhishek Choudhary, President, NICCI Birgunj Chapter; Ramesh Ranjan, Festival Director, Maithili International Film Festival, & Eminent Thespian & Senior Journalist; Sunil Mallick, Co-Founder & Former President, Mithila Natya Kala Parishad (MINAP) & Eminent Thespian; Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Executive Director, North-South Collectives.

The Summit had a detailed discussion on:

-New Roadmap for Accelerating India-Nepal Bilateral Cooperation in Tourism & Allied Sectors

-Enhancing Government-Industry Interface for Tourism Industrial Development in Nepal and India

-Expanding and Promoting Cross-Border Tourism Integration with Focus on Neighbouring States: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttarakhand

-Improving Border Area Development and Connectivity (Road, Railway & Air) for Further Boosting the Tourism & Allied Sectors

-Preserving & Promoting Heritage and Spiritual Tourism Initiatives, Notably as “Ramayana Circuit”; Bringing Janakpurdham and Ayodhya on the World’s Tourist Maps' Top Destinations.