Indian Express Chief Editor and Author Raj Kamal Jha Wins “Banaras Lit Fest Award” for his Novel “The Patient in Bed Number 12 (Penguin India)”

Announced during the “Curtain Raiser” event of “Banaras Lit Fest” in Delhi on 23 February 2025, the name of The Indian Express Chief Editor and Author Raj Kamal Jha was announced as the winner of “Banaras Lit Fest Award” in “Ruskin Bond Fiction Book Award Category” for his Novel ”The Patient in Bed Number 12 (Penguin India)”. Just as one breath holds in its end the beginning of another, each story’s close becomes the opening for the next―linking fragile strands of individual lives into a tapestry of hope and heartbreak.

From Raj Kamal Jha, India’s ‘novelist of the newsroom,’ “The Patient in Bed Number 12” comes a searing investigation of the pulse of today’s India: a billion-plus young people, restless and ambitious, trying to shed the burdens of their past―and yet haunted by ghosts of mistrust and hate.

The Banaras Lit Fest, a distinguished celebration of literature and culture, proudly announces the winners of the Banaras Lit Fest Book Awards 2025. Recognized as one of the most prestigious literary honors in India, these awards acknowledge exceptional contributions in poetry, fiction, non-fiction, and translation, bringing together some of the finest literary voices from across the nation. This year’s winning books embody the richness and diversity of Indian literature, addressing themes of identity, history, language, and contemporary issues with remarkable depth and insight. The awards seek to celebrate literary artistry that challenges conventions, inspires thought, and enriches the cultural fabric of our society.

In addition to the book awards, the Banaras Lit Fest will bestow the “Bhartendu Harishchandra Lifetime Achievement Award” to Kashinath Singh, eminent Hindi writer. The “Banaras Lit Fest Awards 2025” will be presented during the annual literary festival “Banaras Lit Fest”, scheduled from March 7 to 9, 2025, at Hotel Taj, Banaras.

Congratulating the winners, Deepak Madhok, President, Banaras Lit Fest, remarked, “The Banaras Lit Fest Book Awards stand as a beacon of literary brilliance, recognizing works that challenge, transform, and elevate the literary discourse of our times. The winners this year have not only showcased exceptional storytelling and scholarly rigor but have also illuminated the vast and vibrant landscape of Indian literature. We are honoured to celebrate their extraordinary contributions."

Brijesh Singh, Founder & Secretary, Banaras Lit Fest, added, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, whose literary excellence has set new benchmarks. Their works represent the finest in contemporary writing, reflecting deep intellectual and artistic commitment. We are also profoundly grateful to our esteemed jury, led by eminent scholar Prof Jatin Nayak, alongside Prof Banibrata Mahanta, Dr Priti Choudhary, Dr Lalit Kumar, and Dr Pravin Kumar, for their rigorous and dedicated selection process. The inception of this award was envisioned by BLF’s Curator Ashutosh Kumar Thakur, and today, it stands as a proof to our commitment to literature and culture."

As the “Banaras Lit Fest” prepares to host its grand celebration from March 7 to 9, 2025, it remains steadfast in its mission to promote literary excellence and intellectual engagement. The festival eagerly anticipates welcoming authors, scholars, and literature enthusiasts from across India and beyond to celebrate the power of words and ideas.