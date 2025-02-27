St. Xavier’s College prepares Its Winner For 1Million Dollars At Hult Prize 2025

The Hult Prize cycle 2025 finale at St. Xavier’s College, conducted across the country and then contested worldwide, saw their on campus winner representing the college. They were judged by Ramila Nemkul, a pioneer in sustainable fashion, along with Sandeep Shretha and Deepa Lama who advocate for social sustainability.

The winning team called ‘Team Aavishkar’ presented their pitch about prosthetics from recycled material and won 15thousand rupees to elaborate their concept. “We plan to make prosthetics accessible to the needy by providing materials at an affordable price,” said Bimmi Shrestha, one of the winners alongside Anish Katuwal, Shubham Yadav and Sugam Rana.

The runner-up of the prize were ‘Team FI_O’ with their pitch of producing bioethanol gas and selling it at a cheaper rate.

Team Aavishkar will now contest with other winning teams representing their colleges at a regional level, and that team pitches worldwide for a winning prize of 1million dollars.

Er. Umesh Kumar Gupta, the keynote speaker highlighted the importance of such events in promoting entrepreneurship in Nepal and reducing the brain drain of youth.

The Hult Prize cycle 2025 initiated with the theme of ‘Unlimited’ where participants pitched a variety of ideas and concepts articulating business proposals and sustainable changes in the society, focusing on the SDGs.