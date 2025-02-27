Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes final draft for minerals deal with US

Feb. 27, 2025, 7:59 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged progress toward security guarantees he has been seeking over a minerals deal with the US.

Media reports say the two countries reached a broad agreement on the joint development of Ukraine's mineral resources.

The final draft for the deal includes the sentence, "The Government of the United States of America supports Ukraine's efforts to obtain security guarantees needed to establish lasting peace."

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Zelenskyy indicated he welcomed the final version. Ukraine has been pressing for US security guarantees to prevent future attacks by Russia.

He also said it is important for his country not to be in debt. Media reports had said the US demanded rights to some of the huge revenues to be gained from Ukraine's mineral resources. Zelenskyy said the draft does not mention such a claim.

Zelenskyy referred to US President Donald Trump's comment that the Ukrainian president will visit the US on Friday. Zelenskyy said Trump meeting with him before sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin sends an important signal.

Trump said at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that Zelenskyy will come to the US on Friday to sign a deal, calling it a "very big agreement."

Agencies

