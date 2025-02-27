Various Programs Including Day feu-de-joie in Tundikhel Organized on Mahashivaratri and Army

Various Programs Including Day feu-de-joie in Tundikhel Organized on Mahashivaratri and Army

Feb. 27, 2025

President Ramchandra Paudel attended a special ceremony organized by the Nepali Army (NA) to mark Mahashivaratri and the 261st NA Day today.

During the event, the President observed the feu-de-joie and NA skill shows and performances. A contingent of NA presented a guard of honor to the Head of State, who also serves as the Supreme Commander of the NA.

The President laid a wreath at the NA memorial in Tundikhel. The NA celebrates its establishment in conjunction with the Shivaratri festival, which marks the birthday of Lord Shiva. According to Vedic beliefs, Shiva symbolizes peace and security.

As part of the celebrations, President Paudel also launched the annual magazine "Sipahi-2081 BS," published by the NA Directorate of Public Relations and Information.

Additionally, President Paudel presented prizes to Major Jaganath Danai and Corporal Mitra Bahadur Rana Magar, who secured first and second place, respectively, in the 'free fall jump' competition. He also presented "Tokens of Remembrance" to the chiefs of military squads from India, the UK, and the US, who performed band displays during the event.

Before this, Skyhooks Army Aviation Services displayed banners, and an army helicopter showered flower petals on the occasion, also displaying a banner reading ‘Sena Diwas-2081 (Army Day-2025)’.

Nepali Army soldiers performed celebratory rifle and artillery fire, including volley and individual rifle shots. The event featured floats showcasing traditional army costumes, along with music and dance ensembles. Various vehicles, equipment, and arms used by the Nepali Army in peacekeeping missions were also displayed.

Other highlights included demonstrations of various military skills, such as free fall jumps, cultural dances to patriotic songs, group demonstrations (including Aikido, Military Aggressive Skills, Taekwondo, Khukuri Drill, Judo, and the Shoot to Kill Drill), and the Shiva Tandav Dance. Soldiers also formed the NA insignia, a hexagon with a trident and pellet drum, along with the map of Nepal.

Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, and National Assembly (NA) Chair Narayana Prasad Dahal were among the dignitaries attending the celebration.

Other attendees included deputy prime ministers, ministers, lawmakers, heads and office-bearers of constitutional bodies, senior government officials, chiefs of security agencies, representatives from Nepal-based diplomatic missions, and distinguished personalities from various walks of life.

Former Army Chiefs from India-- Joginder Jaswant Singh, Deepak Kapoor, Dr Vijay Kumar Singh, Dalbir Singh Suhag, Manoj Mukund Naravane and Manoj Pandey-- also attended the special event at the invitation of the NA Directorate.

The celebrations were broadcast live by various media, including the Nepal Television. (RSS)

