Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude : Epicenter at Bhairav Kund In Sindhupalchok

The epicenter of the earthquake that was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas on Friday morning is Bhairav Kund in Sindhupalchok.

According to the National Seismological Center, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred at the epicenter of Bhairav Kund at 2:51 am.

The earthquake was felt in the eastern region around Sindhupalchok and also in the western region including Dang.

According to the measurement center, no damage has been reported so far.

It is reported that a prisoner was injured in Sindhupalchowk while escaping after the earthquake.

According to Chief District Officer Kiran Thapa, he got minor injuries and is being treated at the district hospital.

He told Deshsanchar that although the shock of the earthquake was very big, the details of the damage could not be received.

He said that there was a news that a police building in Kodari was on fire. He says that there is no information about human and other material damage.

