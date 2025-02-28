Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude : Epicenter at Bhairav Kund In Sindhupalchok

Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude : Epicenter at Bhairav Kund In Sindhupalchok

Feb. 28, 2025, 8:06 a.m.

The epicenter of the earthquake that was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas on Friday morning is Bhairav Kund in Sindhupalchok.

According to the National Seismological Center, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred at the epicenter of Bhairav Kund at 2:51 am.

The earthquake was felt in the eastern region around Sindhupalchok and also in the western region including Dang.

According to the measurement center, no damage has been reported so far.

It is reported that a prisoner was injured in Sindhupalchowk while escaping after the earthquake.

According to Chief District Officer Kiran Thapa, he got minor injuries and is being treated at the district hospital.

He told Deshsanchar that although the shock of the earthquake was very big, the details of the damage could not be received.

He said that there was a news that a police building in Kodari was on fire. He says that there is no information about human and other material damage.

According to the National Earthquake Measurement Center, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred at 2:51 am on Friday morning with its epicenter around Bhairavkund in Sindhupalchok.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

French Embassy appoints Purnima Shrestha as Goodwill Ambassador for the 75th Anniversary of Annapurna’s first Ascent
Feb 28, 2025
ADB Chief Economist Park Praises Nepal for Progress in Reducing Poverty, Urges Focus on Productivity and Job Creation
Feb 28, 2025
NIMB’s 38th Annual General Meeting Concluded
Feb 28, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunderstrom Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Koshi Provinces
Feb 28, 2025
St. Xavier’s College prepares Its Winner For 1 Million Dollars At Hult Prize 2025
Feb 27, 2025

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Death toll in Tibet earthquake rises to 126, rescue work continues By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Xizang Earthquake Update: 95 dead, 130 injured in Xizang M6.8 quake By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago
7 Richter Scale Earthquake with epicentre in Tibet shakes Nepal's eastern belt, federal capital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Flood Update: Death Toll Reaches 246, 18 Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 3 weeks ago
242 People Died Due To Flood And Landslide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 3 weeks ago
228 Die In recent Natural Disaster: Home Ministry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 4 weeks ago

The Latest

French Embassy appoints Purnima Shrestha as Goodwill Ambassador for the 75th Anniversary of Annapurna’s first Ascent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2025
ADB Chief Economist Park Praises Nepal for Progress in Reducing Poverty, Urges Focus on Productivity and Job Creation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2025
NIMB’s 38th Annual General Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2025
UK PM Starmer Meets Trump at White House By Agencies Feb 28, 2025
Trump To Slap Another 10% Tariff On China On March 4 By Agencies Feb 28, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunderstrom Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75