Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunderstrom Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Koshi Provinces

Feb. 28, 2025, 7:42 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi, Lumbbini and Gandakii Provinces and brief rain is likely to occur in few places of hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati, Gandaki and hilly areas of Koshi provinces. There will be partly cloudy in Madhesh Province with morning mist in some areas.

There will be generally cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

