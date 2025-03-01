Geneva Visit Successful: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba

March 1, 2025, 9:44 a.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arju Rana Deuba has responded that his week-long visit to Geneva was successful and productive.

Minister Dr. Deuba, who went to Geneva to participate in the 58th high-level session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, gave this response after returning home on Friday.

Minister Dr. Deuba addressed the high-level session of the United Nations Human Rights Council last Tuesday. In that session, the ministers of foreign affairs and human rights of the member states of the United Nations and people working in the field of human rights participated.

Following her returned, minister Dr. Deuba informing the world community that Nepal has been working for the promotion of human rights for a long time, with the same commitment, Nepal has applied for the membership of the Council for the next year from 2027 to 2029, and requested Nepal to cooperate with all member states of the United Nations.

She requested all UN members to support Nepal since Nepal will be a candidate for membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2027 to 2029, Economic and Social Council for 2029 to 2031, and Security Council for 2037 to 2038.

Minister Dr. Deuba informed that she requested the world community to vote for Nepal in the candidacy of the United Nations Human Rights Council member and they also promised to support Nepal.

During this visit, Minister Dr. Deuba had a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Valkar Tak and informed about the situation of human rights and transitional justice in Nepal.

During her stay in Geneva, she met with counterparts, delegations and leaders from Switzerland, Norway, Spain, Slovakia, Philippines, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico and other countries and discussed issues of bilateral interests and concerns.

In a reception hosted by Nepal’s UN Permanent Mission in Geneva, Minister Dr. Deuba also asked the heads of missions and representatives of more than 100 countries and officials of various international organizations including the United Nations to support Nepal by voting for it as a member of the Human Rights Council.

Minister Dr. Deuba headed a 6-member Nepalese delegation to Geneva on Saturday February 21.

