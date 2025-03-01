Guterres Expresses Deep Concern Over Likely US Funding Cuts To UN Agencies, NGOs

March 1, 2025, 8:27 a.m.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern about possible cuts in funding by the United States for UN agencies and other aid groups.

Guterres spoke to reporters on Friday about information UN agencies and many humanitarian and development NGOs "received in the last 48 hours" regarding severe funding cuts by the US.

He said such cuts impact a wide range of critical programs. He said they include lifesaving humanitarian aid, the fight against terrorism and illicit drug trafficking, and combating AIDS and other infectious diseases.

Guterres added, "Going through with these cuts will make the world less healthy, less safe and less prosperous."

He called on the US to reverse the decision, saying, "The reduction of America's humanitarian role and influence will run counter to American interests globally."

The UN chief also talked about the Gaza Strip. US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US will own Gaza for the long term and rebuild it, and suggested that its residents should be moved elsewhere.

Guterres reiterated his opposition to any reduction of the Palestinian territory of Gaza and the forced transfer of its population. He stressed the necessity of a framework based on international law for Gaza's recovery, reconstruction and lasting stability.

Agencies

